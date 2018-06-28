NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mostert admits he pondered Lions captaincy for a week

    2018-06-28 08:15

    Cape Town - Springbok lock Franco Mostert admits he was uncertain about accepting the Lions captaincy role when coach Swys de Bruin offered it to him earlier in the Super Rugby season.

    Mostert took over the Lions captaincy after regular skipper Warren Whiteley was ruled out with injury.

    In an interview with Netwerk24, Mostert admitted that he thought De Bruin “did not know what he was doing”.

    Mostert says it took him about a week to decide that he would accept the offer but now has no regrets.

    “I grew a lot as a person and leader. I became more mature,” Mostert added.

    Whiteley has since recovered from injury and Mostert is happy to hand back the captain’s armband in order to focus more on his own game.

    Mostert started at lock in all three of the Springboks’ Tests against England this month but has also been used as a flank by the Lions in this year’s Super Rugby competition.

    The Lions are busy preparing for Saturday’s clash against the Sharks in Durban, with De Bruin to name his team later on Thursday.

    The Lions currently top the South African Conference, having won eight of 14 games.

    They will however be eager to win at Kings Park as the second-placed team in the conference, the Jaguares, are just six points adrift and have a game in hand.

    The Lions have a bye next week, before concluding their regular season action at home against the Bulls on July 14.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Nkosi eyeing '100-cap' future with...
    Perenara to lead 'Canes as Shields...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Highlanders pick strong side for...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     