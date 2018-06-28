Mostert admits he pondered Lions captaincy for a week

Cape Town - Springbok lock Franco Mostert admits he was uncertain about accepting the Lions captaincy role when coach Swys de Bruin offered it to him earlier in the Super Rugby season.

Mostert took over the Lions captaincy after regular skipper Warren Whiteley was ruled out with injury.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Mostert admitted that he thought De Bruin “did not know what he was doing”.

Mostert says it took him about a week to decide that he would accept the offer but now has no regrets.

“I grew a lot as a person and leader. I became more mature,” Mostert added.

Whiteley has since recovered from injury and Mostert is happy to hand back the captain’s armband in order to focus more on his own game.

Mostert started at lock in all three of the Springboks’ Tests against England this month but has also been used as a flank by the Lions in this year’s Super Rugby competition.

The Lions are busy preparing for Saturday’s clash against the Sharks in Durban, with De Bruin to name his team later on Thursday.

The Lions currently top the South African Conference, having won eight of 14 games.

They will however be eager to win at Kings Park as the second-placed team in the conference, the Jaguares, are just six points adrift and have a game in hand.

The Lions have a bye next week, before concluding their regular season action at home against the Bulls on July 14.