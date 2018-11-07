More knee troubles for Bulls' Bok pivot

Cape Town - Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff is set for more time on the sidelines after revealing he will again undergo knee surgery.



The 29-year-old, who played one Test for the Springboks against Scotland in Port Elizabeth in 2014, has struggled with injuries in recent times.

While attending a Bulls sponsorship event in Magoebaskloof this past weekend, Boshoff was on crutches after undergoing a scope that revealed he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would require surgery.

It comes after Boshoff had earlier undergone surgery for a meniscus injury which he thought would solve the knee problem he’s suffered this year.

But when he began rehab from that operation he was still suffering pain, with a further diagnosis revealing the damage to his ACL.

“It’s been difficult and frustrating. You work hard to come back and then there’s another setback. I spent a few days being quite down about it, but fortunately I have a strong wife who said she wasn’t going to have anymore sulking around the house,” Boshoff said via a press statement.

“I’m aiming to be back training at the end of March, beginning of April. I’ll know in more detail after the surgery on Wednesday. But my biggest goal for now is just to get back on the field again. If I can get back to playing consistently good rugby, then the rest will take care of itself.

“You know, injuries build character and you just keep looking for the positives. I’ve never been out of the game for this long. It makes you appreciate how privileged you are to be able to play this game.

“But you also need good support around you and then you need to make that mind shift and start working hard to get back. I’ve got my targets and I’m ready to work towards them as soon as the operation is over.”

Boshoff started his professional career at the Bulls, but left to play for Griquas in the 2012 season, before playing for the Lions between 2013 and 2016.

He then spent time at Irish club Connacht before returning to the Bulls in 2017.