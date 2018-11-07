NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    More knee troubles for Bulls' Bok pivot

    2018-11-07 13:23

    Cape Town - Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff is set for more time on the sidelines after revealing he will again undergo knee surgery.

    The 29-year-old, who played one Test for the Springboks against Scotland in Port Elizabeth in 2014, has struggled with injuries in recent times.

    While attending a Bulls sponsorship event in Magoebaskloof this past weekend, Boshoff was on crutches after undergoing a scope that revealed he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would require surgery.

    It comes after Boshoff had earlier undergone surgery for a meniscus injury which he thought would solve the knee problem he’s suffered this year.

    But when he began rehab from that operation he was still suffering pain, with a further diagnosis revealing the damage to his ACL.

    “It’s been difficult and frustrating. You work hard to come back and then there’s another setback. I spent a few days being quite down about it, but fortunately I have a strong wife who said she wasn’t going to have anymore sulking around the house,” Boshoff said via a press statement.

    “I’m aiming to be back training at the end of March, beginning of April. I’ll know in more detail after the surgery on Wednesday. But my biggest goal for now is just to get back on the field again. If I can get back to playing consistently good rugby, then the rest will take care of itself.

    “You know, injuries build character and you just keep looking for the positives. I’ve never been out of the game for this long. It makes you appreciate how privileged you are to be able to play this game.

    “But you also need good support around you and then you need to make that mind shift and start working hard to get back. I’ve got my targets and I’m ready to work towards them as soon as the operation is over.”

    Boshoff started his professional career at the Bulls, but left to play for Griquas in the 2012 season, before playing for the Lions between 2013 and 2016.

    He then spent time at Irish club Connacht before returning to the Bulls in 2017.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Former Blues flyhalf set to join Reds
    WP’s money woes open door for Brits’...
    Sharks back set for Japan stint
    Stormers coach linked to PRO14 job

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     