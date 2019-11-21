NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Montpellier say au revoir to Bok prop, paves way for Lions move

    2019-11-21 08:26

    Cape Town - French club Montpellier have confirmed the departure of Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis, paving the way for a possible move to the Lions.

    The Top 14 outfit tweeted a tribute to Du Plessis, thanking him for his services.

    "Another living legend bows out... He also delivered his last fight on Sunday... a huge thank you to Jannie du Plessis who has worn our colours with honour for more than 4 seasons," the club tweeted.

    Du Plessis, 37, is likely to move to the Lions for next year's Super Rugby competition, with the Johannesburg-franchise earlier this week confirming they were in talks with the front-ranker.

    News of Du Plessis' surprise move to Johannesburg first broke over the weekend when Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that the Lions were in talks with him and Stormers prop Carlu Sadie.

    Du Plessis, who played 70 Tests for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015, has been at Montpellier since 2015.

    Before that, he played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his professional career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

    Sadie, 22, joined the Lions on a loan deal for the 2019 Super Rugby season, but was ordered to return to play for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

    The Lions open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on February 1.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

