Mitchell: 'Lean' Pollard looking 'healthy'
2018-02-23 14:21
Pretoria
- Bulls coach John
Mitchell says that flyhalf Handre Pollard is
looking fit and strong ahead of the Super Rugby season.
The 23-year-old Springbok has had
a nightmare run with injuries over the past two seasons, but he is looking to
put that behind him as he starts the Super Rugby season in good shape.
Pollard will wear the No 10
jersey at Loftus on Saturday when the Bulls take on the Hurricanes in their
season opener, and Mitchell gave some insight into Pollard's current condition.
"He's looking really
healthy," the former All Black coach said at his team announcement on
Thursday.
"He's done something about
how he fuels his body. He is lean.
"He's on the pitch every day
working on his game so that gives you a good example that he is potentially becoming
resilient as well."
Pollard, Mitchell added, would
have to be used carefully.
"We're not going to get 18
games out of the guy because we're going to have to manage him well, but if
we've got him for the majority if the games then that augurs well," he
said.
"This whole competition is
about having continuity as much as you can in your 23 because that does build
team cohesion and confidence."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.
Teams:
Bulls
15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Travis
Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10
Handre Pollard, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6
Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1
Pierre SchoemanSubstitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Conraad van
Vuuren, 19 Nic de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Marnitz
Boshoff, 23 Duncan Matthews
Hurricanes
15 Matt Proctor, 14 Julian Savea,
13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Wes Goosen, 10 Ihaia West, 9 TJ Perenara, 8
Gareth Evans, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields (captain), 5 Sam Lousi, 4
Vaea Fifita, 3 Ben May, 2 Ricky Ricctelli, 1 Toby Smith
Substitutes: 16 James O'Reilly,
17 Chris Eves, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Murray Douglas, 20 Blade Thomson, 21 Jamie
Booth, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Ben Lam