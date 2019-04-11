Milestone for Mapoe as Lions name team for Brumbies duel

Cape Tow - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Centre Lionel Mapoe will celebrate a milestone when he plays his 100th Super Rugby match for the Lions. Mapoe boast 116 Super Rugby caps altogether, having also played for the Bulls and Cheetahs.

Hooker Malcolm Marx will lead an experienced Lions side with seven players boasting 60 Super Rugby caps or more in the starting XV.

The most experienced player in the side is flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who has racked up an impressive 126 Super Rugby caps (including 13 Super Rugby matches for the Stormers) since joining the franchise in 2011.



He is followed by Andries Coetzee (86), Nic Groom (70), Stephan Lewies (69), Ruan Combrinck (68) and Marx (61), while Ross Cronje adds 81 caps from the bench.

Saturday's clash at GIO Stadium is scheduled for 11:45.

Teams:

Brumbies

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Stephan Lewies, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Nathan McBeth

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

