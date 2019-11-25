NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mehrtens remains adamant: Drop SA from Super Rugby

    2019-11-25 14:53

    Cape Town - Legendary former All Blacks flyhalf Andrew Mehrtens has called for the current Super Rugby system to be scrapped in order for New Zealand and Australia to venture into the Asian market.

    In an interview with ESPN, Mehrtens said he had a solution for New Zealand to prevent their star players from signing lucrative deals in Europe.

    "Going forward if we push into Asia, if we can develop a competition that's in the same time zone I think it's going to be a better product," Mehrtens said.

    "I've said for a long time, we need to drop South Africa - as much as I love South Africa - logistically it's a pain in the a***, same with Argentina. Argentina needs to go up their time zone with the USA; South Africa go probably start developing franchises in Dubai or somewhere there, but I think our push is into Asia."

    New Zealand Rugby has a policy of not picking players for the All Blacks if they ply their trade overseas.

    South Africa, who won the recent World Cup in Japan, currently employs the policy of picking overseas-based players, while Australia does not pick overseas players unless they have played more than 60 Tests.

    Mehrtens, who played 70 Tests for the All Blacks between 1995 and 2004, said venturing into the Asian market would allow New Zealand players to play abroad but still in the same competition as their compatriots.

    "If we push into Asia I think at that point New Zealand rugby has got to say 'well OK, we're going to allow our players to play offshore so long as they play in our competition'. If they don't go to France, they don't to England or Ireland or whatever; so long as they stay in our competition and it brings teams in this new market for rugby, eventually they're going to have to face facts and still select them."

    This is not the first time that Mehrtens has called for South Africa and Argentina to be scrapped from Super Rugby.

    In 2017, he told Fox Sports' Super Rugby: Kick & Chase programme that the competition was "stupid".

    "There's no way, in 10 years' time that we're going to be looking at a competition that covers three massively distinct time zones.

    "Our best thing is to go just within this time zone here. It makes it a lot more logistically easy to manage for the teams and players.

    "You fly overnight, a 10-hour flight to Japan, you can handle that because the time difference is not massive," Mehrtens said.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Karmichael Hunt signs Waratahs...
    Jones seeks Stormers return - report
    Post-Whiteley Lions: Lean pickings in...
    Bulls reveal latest 'signing':...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     