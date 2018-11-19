Matfield v Davids for Bulls coaching job

Cape Town - Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield and current Southern Kings coach Deon Davids are the two front-runners to replace John Mitchell as new Bulls coach.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Matfield and Davids have emerged as favourites ahead of the likes of current Blue Bulls coach Pote Human, Western Province coach John Dobson and Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse.

The Bulls were seemingly also interested in the services of Johan Ackermann (Gloucester, England) and Johann van Graan (Munster, Ireland) but the overseas clubs reportedly refused to allow the Bulls permission to engage in negotiations.

The report added that Matfield, a former Bulls captain, has a strong support base in Pretoria and would bring in close friend and former Bulls and Springbok scrumhalf Fourie du Preez as his assistant.

Davids, meanwhile, is highly regarded by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

The Bulls confirmed last week that Erasmus would help pick the new Bulls coach and it is believed that he will also work close with whoever gets appointed as Bulls coach.



Mitchell's tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. The New Zealander had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.