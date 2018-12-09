NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Matfield says no, won't coach Bulls in Super Rugby

    2018-12-09 11:30

    Cape Town - Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield has reportedly turned down the position of the Bulls head coach job.

    This comes after Matfield was destined to be favourite as John Mitchell's replacement ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

    According to the Rapport, the 41-year-old has been asked by Bulls president Willem Strauss and new CEO Alfons Meyer to reconsider his shock decision.

    Matfield reportedly said 'no' to the job he applied for due to family reasons and a long-term contract offered to him by SuperSport as a commentator.

    The publication stated that the former Bulls player will make a final decision on Monday or early in the week.

    Kings coach Deon Davids and Pote Human are among the names shortlisted for the role.

    READ: Bakkies calls on Bulls to get Fourie du Preez involved

    The other big news is that Alan Zondagh is in line to be named as the new Director of Rugby at the Bulls, replacing John Mitchell.

    Zondagh, the former Director of Rugby at Saracens and a stalwart of South African rugby, would oversee all of the Bulls structures.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Blues confirm new co-captains for...
    Bakkies calls on Bulls to get Fourie...
    Zondagh set for part-time role at...
    Melbourne Rebels prop pens new deal

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     