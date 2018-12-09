Matfield says no, won't coach Bulls in Super Rugby

Cape Town - Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield has reportedly turned down the position of the Bulls head coach job.

This comes after Matfield was destined to be favourite as John Mitchell's replacement ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

According to the Rapport, the 41-year-old has been asked by Bulls president Willem Strauss and new CEO Alfons Meyer to reconsider his shock decision.

Matfield reportedly said 'no' to the job he applied for due to family reasons and a long-term contract offered to him by SuperSport as a commentator.

The publication stated that the former Bulls player will make a final decision on Monday or early in the week.

Kings coach Deon Davids and Pote Human are among the names shortlisted for the role.

The other big news is that Alan Zondagh is in line to be named as the new Director of Rugby at the Bulls, replacing John Mitchell.

Zondagh, the former Director of Rugby at Saracens and a stalwart of South African rugby, would oversee all of the Bulls structures.