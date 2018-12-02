Matfield closing in on Bulls head coach job

Cape Town - Victor Matfield looks to be the favourite to be unveiled as the new head coach of the Bulls ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

According to Rapport, the former Springbok lock has edged out Deon Davids for the role.

The other man shortlisted for the position, Pote Human, is expected to be named as one of Matfield's assistant coaches.

The other big news is that Alan Zondagh is in line to be named as the new Director of Rugby at the Bulls, replacing John Mitchell.

Zondagh, the former Director of Rugby at Saracens and a stalwart of South African rugby, would oversee all of the Bulls structures but Matfield would be in charge of the Super Rugby side.

The report adds that Matfield is in the process of trying to wrap up his contract with broadcasters SuperSport, where he works as an analyst, while his role in the Currie Cup side must also be finalised before any final decisions are made.

Former Bok scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, the report adds, could form part of Matfield's backroom staff.