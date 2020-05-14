Massive boost for Stormers, SA with Pieter-Steph set to stay put

Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit is understood to have committed his rugby-playing future to South Africa and the Stormers.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

There has been sudden interest from overseas clubs in South African players and it stems from a 21-day window that was agreed upon by the SA Rugby Industry, MyPlayers and the South African Rugby Employers' Organisation (Sareo) last month in which all professional players were given three weeks - until 14 May (midnight tonight) - to get out of their current contracts with their respective unions and sign on the dotted line with those big-spending UK, France and Japanese clubs in particular.

The window falls in line with SA Rugby's efforts to cut costs as the economic impact of the global coronavirus crisis worsens.

Du Toit, the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year, was understandably the subject of much interest and there was a point where Stormers management were concerned that they might lose one of their most prized possessions.

The news out of Newlands on Thursday, however, was that Du Toit has agreed to remain in the Cape having turned down all other interest.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff