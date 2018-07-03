NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Massive blow to Sharks' Super Rugby hopes

    2018-07-03 14:11

    Cape Town - The Sharks have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Springbok flank Jean-Luc du Preez is out of action for Saturday's clash against the Stormers at Newlands.

    It could be even worse for the Sharks, too, with Du Preez also a major doubt for the final match of regular season against the Jaguares.

    Du Preez had started this past Saturday's clash against the Lions in Durban but had to leave the field in the early stages of the contest with what was later confirmed as an MCL sprain. 

    The good news for the Sharks is that they went on to win that match without the 22-year-old bruiser, but coach Robert du Preez will certainly miss his son in Cape Town on Saturday. 

    Hooker Akker van der Merwe, meanwhile, is expected to be fit enough to face the Stormers despite injuring his shoulder against the Lions. 

    The Sharks are currently 3rd in the South African Conference and 9th overall, chasing down the Rebels in an effort to secure 8th and the final wildcard playoff spot. 

    They cannot afford any more slip-ups and will surely need victory against both the Stormers and the Jaguares. 

    Kick-off in Cape Town on Saturday is at 17:15.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Major honour for veteran Crusaders...
    Injured Lions welcome Super Rugby bye...
    Bulls still without Odendaal, Nyakane
    Ioane brothers commit to Blues

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 17 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     