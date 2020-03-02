Massive blow for Stormers as Pieter-Steph goes under the knife

According to SuperSport.com, the Springbok blindside flank underwent a scan after the game and it was discovered that he has a hematoma injury to his left thigh that is serious enough to require surgery.

There has been no official announcement as yet from the Stormers but it is understood coach John Dobson is expecting Du Toit to be out for up to eight weeks.

The best case scenario is that he will be back in time for the three-match tour of Australasia, a trip that could become crucial to the Stormers' chances of qualifying for the playoffs if they drop any more points at home like they did on a disappointing Saturday afternoon against the Blues at Newlands.

Du Toit's absence for the next few weeks means the Stormers will be without three of the five World Cup-winning forwards they started the season with and which they pinned so much of their hopes for Super Rugby success on.

The only survivors are props Steven Kitshoff, who is captaining the side in the absence of regular leader Siya Kolisi, and Frans Malherbe.

Bok skipper Kolisi is out for another few weeks with the knee injury that ruled him out after the opening game against the Hurricanes, and it is understood that he may be out slightly longer than initially anticipated.

The other Bok World Cup starter sitting on the sidelines at the moment is Bongi Mbonambi, who suffered a hamstring injury - also against the Hurricanes - that was so severe that he is unlikely to play again during Super Rugby. Mbonambi also underwent surgery.

Dobson is hopeful Mbonambi may be back in time for the playoffs if the Stormers get there but realistically he could be out for the first part of the Springbok international season.

The Stormers have two weeks to lick their wounds after their emphatic 33-14 defeat at their Newlands fortress before they head to Durban for what now amounts to a massive top of the conference clash with the Sharks.

The chances of the Stormers winning at Kings Park have been substantially reduced by Du Toit's anticipated absence.

