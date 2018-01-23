Massive blow for Lions as Skosan injures knee

Cape Town - With the 2018 Super Rugby competition just a few weeks away, the Lions have been dealt an huge blow with news that Springbok wing, Courtnall Skosan has suffered a serious knee injury.

Skosan, who had a stellar campaign in last year's Super Rugby season where the Lions lost 25-17 to the Crusaders in the final at Ellis Park, suffered the injury at a practice on Monday.

Scans later confirmed that the he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The Lions are set to host the Bulls in a pre-season encounter on Saturday at Ellis Park at 15:00 while their Super Rugby campaign gets underway on at home against the Sharks on February 17.

