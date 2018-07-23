Marx the best in the world, says Mallett

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has heaped praise on Lions hooker Malcolm Marx who was impressive in their 40-23 Super Rugby quarter-final win over the Jaguares in Johannesburg over the weekend.



Mallett commented on the game in the SuperSport studio.



“Whenever the Lions were under pressure, Marx turned the ball over. He must have had five or six turnover penalties right in the red zone when they were under intense pressure. I thought Marx was outstanding,” Mallett said.



Marx, who scored a runaway try after an intercept, will be vital for the Springboks in the Rugby Championship and Mallett gave the hooker the ultimate praise.



“I think that we should be so grateful. We have had a great captain in John Smit as a hooker, we had Bismarck du Plessis, who was the best in the world in his time. Suddenly out of nowhere pops Marx, the best in the world in my opinion, at a very young age already.



“The work that this guy does in the tight-loose is quite extraordinary. He wasn’t there during the June internationals, but he is going to be there for the Springboks during the Rugby Championship. He is an absolute menace around the ball, you cannot move him, he is completely legal and when he is on the ball, that ball is lost. Also, he has the vision to read the pass of the Jaguares scrumhalf, intercept and run 40m to score a try. He was extraordinary.”



The Lions will host the Waratahs in the semi-finals at Ellis Park this Saturday (15:05 kick-off), while the Crusaders entertain the Hurricanes in Christchurch earlier in the day (09:35 SA time).