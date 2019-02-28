Marx named Lions skipper in Whiteley's absence

Johannesburg - The Lions have named their side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Johannesburg.

With Warren Whiteley sidelined with a pectoral injury, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx takes over the captaincy.

The rest of the side has a familiar feel to it, though Aphiwe Dyantyi does return to the starting line-up at the expense of Courtnall Skosan, who drops to the bench.

Hacjivah Dayimani will wear the No 8 jersey with Whiteley out while Marvin Orie misses out with a groin strain.

The Lions are coming off a disappointing 19-17 loss to the Stormers at Newlands while the Bulls fell to the Jaguares in Argentina.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marnus Schoeman, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Courtnall Skosan

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw