    Marx leads Lions as Whiteley sits out Highlanders clash

    2019-05-16 12:53

    Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Highlanders at Ellis Park.

    Hooker Malcolm Marx will captain the Lions as No 8 Warren Whiteley sits out the encounter as he nurses a bone bruise to the knee.

    De Bruin made a few changes to his pack that beat the Waratahs 29-28 at home last weekend.
     
    Dylan Smith comes in for in for Sti Sithole loosehead prop, while Kwagga Smith moves to No 8 in place of Whiteley.

    Marnus Schoeman takes the No 6 jersey from Smith, while Cyle Brink will don the No 7 jersey in place of Vincent Tshituka.

    Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green

    Highlanders

    15 Matt Faddes, 14 Jordan Hyland, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Sio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Shannon Frizell, 7 Luke Whitelock (captain), 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Josh Dickson, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone

    Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Jack Whetton, 20 James Lentjes, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Dan Hollinshead, 23 Waisake Naholo

