Mapimpi rejected R9 million Japanese offer to stay in Durban

Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sport24
Springbok World Cup-winning star
Makazole Mapimpi turned down a staggering R9-million net offer from Japanese
club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in a dramatic transfer deadline day on Thursday,
according to sources close to the dealmakers.
The Japan Top League outfit, who
brought former Lions coach Johan Ackermann on board as their new coach, put
down an offer of ¥80-million gross, which translated to about R14-million
before tax.
After tax, the Sharks star was
going to pocket R9-million per season, although it’s unclear what the duration
of the contract was going to be.
"That was a massive
shock," a source told Sport24.
Mapimpi was part of heavy
speculation linking several top Sharks players with moves abroad after SA Rugby
announced it Industry Strategic Plan, which allowed players to opt out of their
contracts by 14 May and take up other offers. Their parent unions were
prohibited from putting in counter offers.
The move was the rugby mother
body’s attempt to stave off a potential R1-billion revenue loss due to the
impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharks chief executive Eduard
Coetzee confirmed the interest in Mapimpi and the various Sharks players,
saying they relied on the trust they had between management and the players to
convince them to stay in Durban.
"First
of all you can’t blame a player; they haven’t done anything wrong," said
Coetzee said.
"So
I said, let’s debunk this theory of us being in a confrontation [between
management and players]. There is no confrontation between us, I said to
Mapimpi.
"I
told him that he didn’t need to feel guilty about anything because he’s done
nothing wrong. That’s our culture at the Sharks. We want to do things in the
light and we don’t speak around corners but we sit around the table, look each
other in the eye, and we have a discussion.
"Mapimpi
broke through a little later in his career but maybe going to Japan right now,
where it’s unsettling and it’s mid-COVID-19, is possibly not the best thing for
him to do.
"Maybe
we can accommodate him during a three-year contract by giving him a six-month
sabbatical [to go play in Japan].
"That
is stuff we can consider when things are more settled and things are normalised
to an extent. A lot of the players were driven by fear: that if they don’t go
now they’re never gonna go. But if you go now, what are you going to?
"What
does Japan look like? What happens if you sign a contract now, and you get out
of the security of a contract here where the Sharks business is solid, and you
go to a country where there’s another outbreak?"
Fellow World Cup-winner and front
row forward Thomas du Toit was another top target well into Thursday night’s
transfer deadline, but he turned down offers to move to France or the UK.
Bath and Exeter Chiefs came in for
flyhalf Curwin Bosch and Saracens put a substantial offer in for 22-year-old
lock Ruben van Heerden but both players chose to remain at the Sharks.
NEC Green Rockets made an audacious
attempt to prize promising young Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi but he also
opted to stay and be part of the project underway led by head coach Sean
Everitt.
Morever, SA Under-20 star JJ van
der Mescht received an offer from French club Stade Francais, Coetzee
confirmed.
"If
Fassie wanted to go, he would have gone," said Coetzee.
"Curwin
had a big offer from Bath but he phoned me and said, 'Listen, I don’t want it.'
I spoke to Ruben van Heerden yesterday as well.
"I
didn’t want to speak to the players before they made their decisions because I
didn’t want to go into a position where I convince them to not go. Because if
something goes wrong, they can always say, 'Yeah but you said this.'
"We
waited for them to make the decision. Obviously, Sean spoke to the boys. We
emphasised what we offer them off the field and the environment that we create
and how we will try and develop them as players on and off the field.
"On
the commercial side we weren’t allowed to speak money. We weren’t allowed to
compensate them or counter any offers. It was a bit of an emotional exercise.
"That
was 21 days where you couldn’t control anything. You’ve almost got to trust in
the strength of the relationship we’ve got and let things go.
"I’m
stoked it’s done."
However, the Sharks lost
loose-forward Tyler Paul to a Japan Top League side as well as Andisa Ntsila to
the Cheetahs, as reported by Sport24.
South African players who remained
in the country could face up to 43% pay decrease, for a maximum period of May
to December, depending on the severity of the coronavirus on the rugby economy.
In the meantime, Japanese clubs put
a siege on South Africa’s resources during the time uncertainty around contract
negotiations. Docomo’s shopping spree extended to the Lions, where they found
success in convincing 22-year-old former Monument High School lock Ruan Vermaak
as well as assistant coach Neil de Bruin, Swys de Bruin’s son, who will now
assist Ackermann in his new role.
Docomo are also rumoured to be
interested in signing Rory Duncan as Ackermann’s forwards coach.
A deal involving Bulls flyhalf
Manie Libbok to go to Durban was said to be concluded well in advance of the
deadline for the 21-day opt out period. Libbok apparently also drew interest
from the Stormers, who have lost flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis and fullback
Dillyn Lleyds, but the approach came too late.