    Mapimpi cracks nod for Sharks in crucial Stormers clash

    2018-04-19 10:57

    Durban - The Sharks team to play the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday for the Super Rugby derby match between the coastal sides shows minimal changes to last week’s team.

    Coach Robert du Preez has selected Makazole Mapimpi in for Lwazi Mvovo on the wing while Cameron Wright replaces Louis Schreuder at scrumhalf in the two changes to the backline.

    Daniel du Preez joins his twin Jean-Luc in the loose trio, taking over from Tera Mtembu at No 8 in the only change among the forwards.

    Centre Lukhanyo Am admits that the Sharks team will look to turn matters around against the Stormers, following the loss to the Bulls last week.

    "We’re looking to put a disappointing loss behind us, we tried to be positive this week and focussed on what we need to do for the game against the Stormers," he said.

    "Bouncing back, as the team showed after the Australian leg, will be the primary aim, to show what this team is capable of.

    "This game could be our season-changer, we’re looking to regain our confidence and consistency in this match. But there are no easy games and we’ll need to bring our A-game on Saturday."

    Although one might expect there to be added pressure with derby matches, Am explains that this isn’t necessarily the case.

    "Not really, we take it game for game, whether it’s home or away but it is always special playing at home," he said.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Juan Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Screuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Stormers

    TBA

