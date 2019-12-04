NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mapimpi cleans up at Sharks awards

    2019-12-04 06:53

    Cape Town - Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was the big winner at the Sharks' annual awards event held at Sun Sibaya in Durban on Tuesday evening.

    Mapimpi, who became the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final when South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama last month, walked away with the three major awards.

    The 29-year-old was named Players' Player of the Year, Fans' Player of the Year and also won the most prestigious Player of the Year award.

    ALSO READ: Pollard the big winner at Bulls Player of the Year awards

    Mapimpi was also a nominee in the Super Rugby Player of the Year category, alongside Andre Esterhuizen, Daniel du Preez and Lukhanyo Am, with Esterhuizen claiming the honours.

    The Currie Cup Player of the Year award went to Aphelele Fassi, while Jeremy Ward won the Sharks XV Player of the Year award.

    In the juniors, Lunga Ncube was named Sharks Under 19 Player of the Year and Evan Roos Under 21 Player of the Year, with Sanele Nohamba claiming the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

    Full list of winners:

    Sharks U/19 Player of the Year: Lunga Ncube

    Sharks U/21 Player of the Year: Evan Roos

    Super Rugby Player of the Year: Andre Esterhuizen

    Currie Cup Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi

    Sharks XV Player of the Year: Jeremy Ward

    Ambassador AwardWinner: Mzamo Majola

    Breakthrough Player of the Year: Sanele Nohamba

    Fans' Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

    Sharks Players' Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

    Sharks Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Odendaal to lead Bulls in Super Rugby...
    Pollard the big winner at Bulls...
    Rugby league star to join Super Rugby
    Wallabies assistant coach to help...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     