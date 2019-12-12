Manie v Morne: How Bulls will handle No 10
2019-12-12 12:18
Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town - Life
without Handre Pollard … it’s just one quite glaring positional vacancy the
Bulls will have to deal with in Super Rugby 2020.
Already one
of the planet’s premier flyhalves and a recent World Cup winner, the
Loftus-based franchise enjoyed 25-year-old Pollard’s distinguished services -
even if there were a couple of significant injury intrusions along the way -
for some six years after the former Paarl Gym wunderkind signed terms in
Pretoria as a teenager.
But with
Pollard now on a lucrative deal in French club rugby with Montpellier, Bulls
head coach Pote Human has an interesting new head-scratcher at No 10.
While hardly
a calamitous situation in the wake of the stalwart’s departure, he will have to
choose primarily between the hugely contrasting levels of experience - and
playing style, too - of returning 35-year-old Springbok veteran Morne Steyn
and Manie Libbok, some 13 years his junior, but who had effectively been
Pollard’s understudy for a couple of seasons.
The latter,
a former SA Schools and SA U20 representative, has every right to feel he
deserves more extended opportunities in the flyhalf channel for the Bulls now;
he is renowned for his attacking X-factor.
Steyn is a
rather different animal, of course, more renowned for his abilities when
playing to a more conservative game-plan, strongly based around tactical
kicking and routinely landing shots at the posts – an area where he has few
peers.
So how will
the Bulls deal with this conundrum in a key slot?
One person
who believes he has an idea is Vlok Cilliers, the kicking expert and former
Springbok and SA Sevens player who will assist France with their kick strategy
during the looming Six Nations.
“First of
all, I think Pote will stick quite closely to his already stated view that
Morne will play a strong mentoring role with Manie,” says Cilliers. “But that
also doesn’t mean he won’t make good use of both guys ... they just bring
different advantages.
“I can see
Steyn being fielded, to be a game controller, when they tackle some of the
tough, grinding games, for example - like a derby against, say, the Sharks in
Durban (the opener on January 31 - Sport24) or the Stormers in Cape Town when
you usually don’t see too much expansive rugby being played.
“On those
dates, Manie might be more of an impact presence, whereas there will be other
fixtures where his less (predictable) style of play makes him the starter.”
Cilliers
says Steyn will be of enormous help behind the scenes in improving the
consistency of both Libbok’s place- and out-of-hand kicking.
“He is good
at passing on knowledge, as you would hope of someone who has played high-level
rugby in just about every corner of the world.
“Libbok
blows a bit hot and cold, and Morne will help him improve that pattern. On his
best days, Manie can be brilliant ... I remember a game once against the Lions at
Ellis Park where he looked completely like a Springbok, kicking with distance,
nailing his kicks at goal with authority, great passing.”
Cilliers
also doesn’t write off the possibility - especially if injury or other reasons
were to befall Bok fullback Warrick Gelant - of Steyn operating at fullback,
automatically giving the Bulls the assurance on the field of two specialist
goal-kickers.
“He played a
lot there in his time at Stade Francais, and has got more and more familiar
with the positional responsibilities there, which is additionally helpful to
the Bulls.”
