NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mallett to make long-awaited SuperSport return

    2018-07-11 09:30

    Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett will make his long-awaited return to the SuperSport studio for this weekend’s Super Rugby action.

    Mallett confirmed the news to Netwerk24 on Tuesday, with a SuperSport spokesperson confirming his scheduled appearance to Sport24 on Wednesday.

    It will be Mallett’s first appearance on SuperSport since the incident involving Ashwin Willemse in mid-May.

    Willemse had accusing fellow analysts Mallett and Naas Botha of "patronising" and "undermining" him.

    SuperSport’s subsequent investigation into the matter found no racism on the part of Botha or Mallett.

    However, Willemse would not engage with SuperSport in the broadcaster's own investigation into the incident.

    Instead, the former Bok wing maintained his silence, but did speak publicly for the first time since the incident on Tuesday.

    Willemse insists the racism was behind his decision to walk off the set.

    He said that racism in society was a grey area. “That grey... we all go through it, we all experience it..."

    Botha, meanwhile, returned to the SuperSport studio last weekend.

    READ: I've reached out to Nick, Naas - Willemse

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Hurricanes take no chances for Chiefs...
    Reds make 2 changes for Sunwolves
    All Blacks lock returns for Chiefs
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 18

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 18 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     