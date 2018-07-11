Mallett to make long-awaited SuperSport return

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett will make his long-awaited return to the SuperSport studio for this weekend’s Super Rugby action.

Mallett confirmed the news to Netwerk24 on Tuesday, with a SuperSport spokesperson confirming his scheduled appearance to Sport24 on Wednesday.



It will be Mallett’s first appearance on SuperSport since the incident involving Ashwin Willemse in mid-May.



Willemse had accusing fellow analysts Mallett and Naas Botha of "patronising" and "undermining" him.

SuperSport’s subsequent investigation into the matter found no racism on the part of Botha or Mallett.

However, Willemse would not engage with SuperSport in the broadcaster's own investigation into the incident.

Instead, the former Bok wing maintained his silence, but did speak publicly for the first time since the incident on Tuesday.

Willemse insists the racism was behind his decision to walk off the set.

He said that racism in society was a grey area. “That grey... we all go through it, we all experience it..."

Botha, meanwhile, returned to the SuperSport studio last weekend.

