Mallett: I don't think Gelant has played better

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has heaped praise on the performance of Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant against the Sharks in Durban at the weekend.



Gelant scored a hat-trick as his side ran in six tries to demolish the Sharks 40-10 at a wet Kings Park on Saturday.



Mallett, who commented on the game in the SuperSport studio, said Gelant was "outstanding".



"I don’t think he (Gelant) has played a better game in his life. He scored three tries and made some fantastic defensive tackles. His positional play was excellent. He has very good left and right boots, so he is comfortable on both feet. I have not seen a better performance from a South African fullback this year, or in a very long time, in fact. He was outstanding in wet weather conditions against a big side that came into this game with confidence," Mallett said.

SUPERBRU PICK GONE WRONG!

Mallett also admitted he got his prediction for the game wrong.



"I thought the Bulls were absolutely outstanding today. There was a little bit of a travel effect, perhaps, for the Sharks coming back (from New Zealand) and also having played so well overseas they may have gone into this game without the same intensity.



"The Bulls, who had a week off, would have wanted to repay John Mitchell for giving them that week’s break. They just played really good rugby and took their opportunities beautifully. It was a great performance from the Bulls and not one that anyone on any SuperBru would have called. I certainly didn’t."