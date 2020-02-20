NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Louw set for Stormers milestone, Jantjies returns

    2020-02-20 14:51

    Cape Town - Tighthead prop Wilco Louw will earn his 50th Stormers cap when he comes off the replacements bench against the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday.

    There are four changes in total for the Stormers for their encounter with the team from Argentina, which kicks off at 15:05 on Saturday.

    Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and lock JD Schickerling both come into the starting line-up after playing off the bench last week, while flank Jaco Coetzee and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies both return from minor injuries.

    The Stormers will be looking to make it four straight wins this season in the clash with the Jaguares, who played in the Super Rugby final last year.

    Stormers coach John Dobson said that his team want to raise their standards this week in what should be a tough examination at Newlands.

    "We have managed to keep some settled combinations and we would like to see the result of that out on the pitch on Saturday with a clinical performance.

    "We know that we will have to be as accurate as possible, but that is a challenge we have embraced as we look to play the kind of rugby that our fans deserve," he said.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

    Jaguares

    TBA

    - The Stormers

