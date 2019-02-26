Lood out for Bulls as Pollard takes reins as skipper

Cape Town - Bulls captain Lood de Jager has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury he picked up against the Jaguares this past weekend.

It means that he will miss Saturday's clash against the Lions at Ellis Park as well as a home fixture at Loftus against the Sharks the following weekend.

Handre Pollard will captain the Bulls in De Jager's absence.

The 26-year-old was superb in his side's commanding 40-3 win over the Stormers in Pretoria in the opening round of fixtures and is keen to make a strong play towards selection in Rassie Erasmus's World Cup squad later in the year.

The Bulls went on to lose 27-12 to the Jaguares in a wet Buenos Aires, leaving them with a win and a loss so far in 2019.

Saturday's derby against the Lions kicks off at 15:05.