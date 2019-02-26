NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lood out for Bulls as Pollard takes reins as skipper

    2019-02-26 08:03

    Cape Town - Bulls captain Lood de Jager has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury he picked up against the Jaguares this past weekend. 

    It means that he will miss Saturday's clash against the Lions at Ellis Park as well as a home fixture at Loftus against the Sharks the following weekend. 

    Handre Pollard will captain the Bulls in De Jager's absence. 

    The 26-year-old was superb in his side's commanding 40-3 win over the Stormers in Pretoria in the opening round of fixtures and is keen to make a strong play towards selection in Rassie Erasmus's World Cup squad later in the year. 

    The Bulls went on to lose 27-12 to the Jaguares in a wet Buenos Aires, leaving them with a win and a loss so far in 2019. 

    Saturday's derby against the Lions kicks off at 15:05. 

