Lood on move to England: It's tough in SA

Cape Town - Uncertainty regarding the future at the Bulls prompted Springbok lock Lood de Jager to leave the Pretoria franchise.

It was announced last week that De Jager would leave the Bulls later this year after signing a deal with English club Sale Sharks.

"Look, it's tough in South Africa at present. At the Bulls, no one knows who's leaving and who's staying. The way things are currently going in the overseas market, there are a number of guys who don't know if they'll still be at Loftus next year - guys like Jesse (Kriel), Handre (Pollard), Duane (Vermeulen), Schalk (Brits) and RG (Snyman)," De Jager told Rapport.

He added: "It's tough to sign a deal at the Bulls while there is uncertainty about a number of the team's top players."

The 26-year-old - capped 38 times since making his Test debut in 2014 - signed a three-year contract wit Sale and will join up either for the start of the Premiership season or, more likely, after the Rugby World Cup in Japan.



De Jager, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury and is likely to be out until the end of June, said he had been impressed by the ambitious targets Sale and their director of rugby Steve Diamond had.



"They are a club with great tradition and really high ambitions and they are building something really special," he told AFP last week.