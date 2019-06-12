Loftus has no fear factor for Dyantyi

Cape Town - Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi says Loftus Versfeld holds no fear factor as his side prepare for a Super Rugby clash there against the Bulls on Saturday.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Dyantyi said the glory days of Loftus - when legends like Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, Fourie du Preez and Morne Steyn were at their peak - have no bearing on this weekend's encounter.

"I didn't play then and it therefore does not bother me now," said the Springbok winger, referring to the Bulls' glory period when they won Super Rugby in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

Dyantyi, who recently signed a deal to stay at the Lions until 2021, added: "I've played some of my Springbok Tests there (Loftus Versfeld) and we trained and practiced there. I therefore view it as familiar terrain. It's also on the Highveld and the conditions are very similar to Ellis Park. It won't be that hard to adapt."

Saturday's clash, the final round of Super Rugby league fixtures, is an important one with both sides hunting playoffs spots.



The Lions are currently third in the SA conference and sixth overall and a win over the Bulls would likely see them reach the playoffs.

Both team line-ups will be named on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 on Saturday.