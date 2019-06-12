NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Loftus has no fear factor for Dyantyi

    2019-06-12 08:42

    Cape Town - Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi says Loftus Versfeld holds no fear factor as his side prepare for a Super Rugby clash there against the Bulls on Saturday.

    In an interview with Netwerk24, Dyantyi said the glory days of Loftus - when legends like Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, Fourie du Preez and Morne Steyn were at their peak - have no bearing on this weekend's encounter.

    "I didn't play then and it therefore does not bother me now," said the Springbok winger, referring to the Bulls' glory period when they won Super Rugby in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

    Dyantyi, who recently signed a deal to stay at the Lions until 2021, added: "I've played some of my Springbok Tests there (Loftus Versfeld) and we trained and practiced there. I therefore view it as familiar terrain. It's also on the Highveld and the conditions are very similar to Ellis Park. It won't be that hard to adapt."

    Saturday's clash, the final round of Super Rugby league fixtures, is an important one with both sides hunting playoffs spots.

    The Lions are currently third in the SA conference and sixth overall and a win over the Bulls would likely see them reach the playoffs.

    Both team line-ups will be named on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 on Saturday.

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Rugby Park Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 15 June 2019
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:10
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 21 June 2019
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    Results

    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks
