Lions welcome back Kwagga, Combrinck and Vorster from Japan stint

Cape Town - With preparations for the 2019 Super Rugby season in full swing, the Lions have welcomed back three players from a stint in Japan.

Flanker Kwagga Smith, centre Harold Vorster and wing/fullback Ruan Combrinck have all returned to training with the Johannesburg based team as the Lions look to a third Super Rugby final in a row in 2019.

The Lions' first outing of 2019 will see them play in a four-team South African double-header on February 3 at Cape Town Stadium.

It will see the Sharks take on the Lions (14:00) before the Bulls play the Stormers.

All teams will be wearing a jersey inspired by Marvel superheroes which will see the Lions will be dressed in the familiar webbed suit of Spider-Man; the Sharks will adopt the Black Panther look; the Stormers will be looking to hammer their opponents in the colours of Thor; and the Bulls will shield all attacks thrown their way as Captain America.