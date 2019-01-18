NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions welcome back Kwagga, Combrinck and Vorster from Japan stint

    2019-01-18 18:43

    Cape Town - With preparations for the 2019 Super Rugby season in full swing, the Lions have welcomed back three players from a stint in Japan.

    Flanker Kwagga Smith, centre Harold Vorster and wing/fullback Ruan Combrinck have all returned to training with the Johannesburg based team as the Lions look to a third Super Rugby final in a row in 2019.

    The Lions' first outing of 2019 will see them play in a four-team South African double-header on February 3 at Cape Town Stadium.  

    It will see the Sharks take on the Lions (14:00) before the Bulls play the Stormers. 

    All teams will be wearing a jersey inspired by Marvel superheroes which will see the Lions will be dressed in the familiar webbed suit of Spider-Man; the Sharks will adopt the Black Panther look; the Stormers will be looking to hammer their opponents in the colours of Thor; and the Bulls will shield all attacks thrown their way as Captain America.

