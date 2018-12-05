NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions unveil 2019 Super Rugby jerseys

    2018-12-05 09:54

    Cape Town - The Lions have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

    The jersey was designed by kit supplier Canterbury, who spent hours of 3D body mapping and testing to increase the durability and strength of the new kit.

    A core feature that remains is the loop neckline collar, a design aspect that has been synonymous with Canterbury since 1949.

    Edgar Rathbone, managing director of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd, was thrilled about the new look of the jerseys.

    “The journey we took this year was inspired by the pursuit for perfection and a fresh approach to the game. We wanted to create a jersey design that matched that renewed passion the team has had and the design approach was to have it look nothing like any previous home Super Rugby jerseys while still leaving the team and their fans in a sense of awe.  

    “Both jerseys have a triangular motif included in their designs, which symbolically emphasises the strong connection between the three key components of #LIONSPRIDE namely Feel it. Live it. Own it. A symbol of the unbreakable bond between the Lions players, the Lions supporters, partners and our iconic stadium,” Rathbone said.

    Ian Hepplewhite from Brand Identity who represent Canterbury in South Africa added: “In addition to the traditional replica jersey which goes on sale next week for R799 (ladies and kids R749), we will also be launching a “Lite” version of the jersey which will retail for R499 (ladies and kids R449). We are committed to providing options for all the fans. The Lite Replica version is a great addition to the range providing a more affordable option and enabling more fans to feel #Lionspride”.

    The jerseys will be in the Canterbury store at Ellis Park from Thursday, December 6 and are available from retailers nationwide.

    Lions' 2019 Super Rugby jerseys

