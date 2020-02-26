NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions tweak side for opening tour clash against 'Tahs

    2020-02-26 08:46

    Cape Town - The Lions have made four changes to their side for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney. 

    It is a massive fixture for coach Ivan van Rooyen's men as they desperately need to kick-start their campaign and a run to the playoffs having won only one of their opening three fixtures. 

    Flyhalf Elton Jantjies continues as captain while former Springbok bruiser Willem Alberts is named on the bench once more. 

    Wing Courtnall Skosan sits out this week for Jamba Ulengo in a purely rotational move while tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis is replaced by Carlu Sadie. 

    There is also a change at hooker where Jan-Henning Campher starts ahead of Pieter Jansen while, at scrumhalf, Andre Warner plays ahead of Morne van den Burg. 

    Kick-off is at 10:15 (SA time) on Friday.

    Teams:

    Waratahs

    TBA

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith 

    Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Wandisile Simelane

