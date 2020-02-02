Lions' thrashing only blemish in bright SA round

Pote Human’s charges have a second consecutive away derby toughie against the Stormers this Saturday, but whatever happens there, their shift to Loftus for a solid sequence of matches soon afterwards (Blues, Jaguares, Highlanders in that order) could signal a change of fortunes before too much threat of a major “play catch-up” requirement.

Still, many fans of both the Sharks and Stormers - and plenty of SA neutrals - will already be wondering just how big, and significant, their first encounter might be: it will occur at Kings Park on March 14, after both teams have had several weeks to fine-tune their respective formulas for the season.