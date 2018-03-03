NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions take spoils in Jukskei derby

    2018-03-03 19:01

    Cape Town - The Lions remained unbeaten in this year's Super Rugby tournament after a hard-fought victory over their nearest neighbours, the Bulls, at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

    As it happened: Bulls v Lions

    The Lions won 49-35 after leading 21-14 at half-time.

    The Lions made it three wins from as many matches as they scored seven converted tries through props Ruan Dreyer and Jacques van Rooyen, hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Marvin Orie, wing Sylvian Mahuza, scrumhalf Ross Cronje and a penalty try.

    Flyhalf Elton Jantjies was perfect from the kicking tee with all six of the conversions he was required to take.

    For the Bulls it will be back to the drawing board after their impressive victory over the Hurricanes last weekend, but to their credit, they were competitive for large parts of the match until two concurrent yellow cards to replacements Conraad van Vuuren and Nic de Jager in the second half derailed their efforts.

    They did manage four five-pointers through wing Johnny Kotze, replacement prop Lizo Gqoboka, wing Travis Ismaiel and Handre Pollard, who was forced into a late shift from flyhalf to centre following a pre-match injury to regular midfielder and captain, Burger Odendaal.

    Marnitz Boshoff, who stepped in to fulfil Pollard's usual role at No 10, added a conversion and three penalties, while replacement Francois Brummer added two late conversions.

    The Lions picked up a full-house of five points for their victory to extend their lead atop the South African Conference and retake top spot in the Overall standings.

    The Bulls left empty-handed and stayed third in the South African Conference, but dropped to eighth in the Overall log.

    In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Lions host the Blues at Ellis Park (Saturday, March 10 at 17:15), while the Bulls begin their Australasian tour against the Reds in Brisbane (Saturday, March 10 at 10:45 SA time).

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Handré Pollard (captain), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff , 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Nic de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Warrick Gelant

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Madosh Tambwe

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SBW heading for SA, Pulu stays home
    Hurricanes beat Jaguares in Buenos...
    Try-hungry Lions leap clear in group
    WRAP: Super Rugby Week 3

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 09 March 2018
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 10 March 2018
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Bulls, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Sunwolves, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Lions v Blues, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Waratahs, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Friday, 16 March 2018
    • Chiefs v Bulls, Waikato Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     