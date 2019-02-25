Lions suffer massive Whiteley blow

Cape Town - The Lions have suffered a massive blow with the news that their captain Warren Whiteley will be sidelined for an extended period.

The 31-year-old left the field shortly before half-time on Saturday and did not return as the Stormers secured a last-gasp 19-17 win over the Johannesburg-franchise.

According to the Lions team doctor Rob Collis, Whiteley has a "torn pectoralis major muscle (left)".

Whiteley will spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

This weekend, the Lions host the Bulls in another anticipating South African derby in Johannesburg.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.