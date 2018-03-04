Lions sign top Cape coach

Cape Town - The Lions Rugby Company have announced the signing of a top rugby coach from the Cape.

Sean Erasmus, currently the director of coaching at Paarl Boys High, will join the union on November 1.

Under Erasmus, Paarl Boys became not only the No 1 ranked school in South Africa, but also had a 43-match winning streak.

Rudolf Straeuli, the CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, says Erasmus will bolster the ranks of the coaching staff at the union.

“Sean will bolster the ranks of our coaches which already consist of some sterling names like Mziwakhe Nkosi, Bafana Nhleko, Wessel Roux and Herkie Kruger,” Straeuli confirmed.

SA Rugby recently announced that Nhleko will act as assistant coach for the SA Under 20 side in 2018.

The Lions’ juniors have dominated the league in recent years with the Under 19’s successfully defending their national title in 2017 after winning it in 2016 and the Under 21 side winning the competition in 2016 and reaching the semi-final last year.