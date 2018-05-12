Lions set for 'rethink' upon return to SA
2018-05-12 16:15
Cape
Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin says
his side has been forced into a rethink when they return to South Africa after
a difficult Australasian tour.
De Bruin watched on as his side
fell to their third defeat in a row on Saturday as they fell 39-27 to the
Highlanders in Dunedin.
It brings the curtain down on a
tour that had initially promised so much for the 2016 and 2017 tournament
runners-ups.
Having beaten the Waratahs 29-0
in Sydney, the Lions then went on to lose to the Reds in Brisbane (27-22), the
Hurricanes in Wellington (28-19) and now the Highlanders.
They remain top of the South
African Conference, but they are being caught by the Jaguares and the three
other South African teams.
The Lions have now won six and
lost six this season - not the return that suggests that they are equipped to
be title contenders once again this year.
For De Bruin, it's time to go
back to the drawing board.
"I was very disappointed, I
must say," he said after the match.
"We scored four tries and we
can't win the game ... it's just not good enough.
"We've just got to get home
now and rethink the whole thing and take stock ... I'm very disappointed.
"There were soft moments and
we gave soft tries away."
The Lions are in action next
weekend when they host the Brumbies at Ellis Park.