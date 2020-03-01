NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions send injury SOS as Vermaak flies out to join squad

    2020-03-01 13:11

    Cape Town - The Lions have called up Ruan Vermaak as an injury replacement after it was revealed that flank Vincent Tshituka was set to return to South Africa.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Tshituka sustained a grade 3 sprained ankle in the Lions' 29-17 loss to the Waratahs in their opening match of their Australasian tour on Friday.

    The Lions confirmed that Vermaak will join up with his team-mates in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

    The Johannesburg based franchise will continue their tour with matches against the Rebels (Melbourne, March 7), Blues (Auckland, March 14) and Highlanders (Dunedin, March 21).

    Friday's defeat was the Lions' third in four matches and leaves them in a lowly 11th place on the overall standings and fourth in the SA Conference.

