Lions prepare for Stormers backlash

Johannesburg - The Lions are preparing to weather a Stormers backlash in their Super Rugby clash at Newlands this weekend.

According to SuperSport.com, the Lions returned from Argentina looking fresher than expected and are looking forward to taking on the Cape side, but know that after their big loss to the Bulls last weekend, there will be an element of desperation in the air at the Cape side's home ground.

Lions assistant coach Neil de Bruin believes they have to prepare for a "backlash" when they go to Newlands this weekend.

"I think there will definitely be a backlash, rugby is a proud sport and they are a proud union so I think they will definitely be out to prove that last week was a bit of a fluke. Robbie Fleck also mentioned it in the week, it will be a really tough game for us, and we will have to be at our best," De Bruin said.

"Whenever you play against the Stormers in Cape Town it is a difficult game and I am sure they will be up for it. They are a proud bunch and a proud union and this week was a really good blitzkrieg from the Bulls, so credit to them rather. I don’t want to get into the opposition too much, it is all about us this week, all about us this season. No illusion it will be really tough against them this weekend."

De Bruin said while they were overjoyed with their first win in Argentina, the side knew there were still many areas they needed to get right before they take on the Stormers.

"It definitely builds of confidence and gives us a bit of momentum going into a tough rebound match for the Stormers in Cape Town. It was a good start, first away win against the Jaguares in Argentina, I think we will all take that. Maybe not the most complete performance, but definitely some character and some heart shown and a good performance defensively.

"We have been really honest with each other in terms of the lack of fluency on attack. We have been introducing some new systems, and I am 100% sure coach Swys is going to rectify that this week. So definitely have a more attacking intent and try and keep the ball a bit more through the phases.”

Both team line-ups will be named on Thursday.

