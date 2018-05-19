Lions of old see off ill-disciplined Brumbies

Cape Town - The Lions got back to winning ways after beating an ill-disciplined Brumbies side in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

As it happened: Lions v Brumbies

The Brumbies were well worth their lead mid-way through the second half, but a red card to lock Rory Arnold - who had received a yellow card in the first half as well - coupled with the 10-minute sin-binning of fellow second-rower Sam Carter ultimately gave the home side all the ammunition they required to run out 42-24 winners.

The Lions led 21-17 at half-time.

The Lions scored six tries through centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, hooker Robbie Coetzee, prop Ruan Dreyer, lock Lourens Erasmus and replacements Marnus Schoeman and Shaun Reynolds. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies landed all six conversions.

The Brumbies replied with three tries by fullback Tom Banks (2) and centre Tevita Kuridrani. Pivot Christian Lealiifano was on target with all three conversions as well as a penalty.

The Lions, who had lost their last three matches on tour Down Under, picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and extended their lead atop the South African Conference and moved into second place in the Overall log.

The Brumbies left empty-handed and stayed fourth and 14th in the Australian Conference and Overall standings, respectively.

In next weekend's Round 15 action, the Lions travel to Newlands to play the Stormers (Saturday, May 26 at 17:15), while the Brumbies visit Loftus Versfeld to tackle the Bulls (Saturday, May 26 at 15:05).

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Len Massyn, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Ruan Combrinck

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Andrew Muirhead, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 David Pocock, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Les Makin, 17 Nick Mayhew, 18 Ben Alexander, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Tom Cusack, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Andrew Smith



