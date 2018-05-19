NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions of old see off ill-disciplined Brumbies

    2018-05-19 19:22

    Cape Town - The Lions got back to winning ways after beating an ill-disciplined Brumbies side in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    As it happened: Lions v Brumbies

    The Brumbies were well worth their lead mid-way through the second half, but a red card to lock Rory Arnold - who had received a yellow card in the first half as well - coupled with the 10-minute sin-binning of fellow second-rower Sam Carter ultimately gave the home side all the ammunition they required to run out 42-24 winners.

    The Lions led 21-17 at half-time.

    The Lions scored six tries through centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, hooker Robbie Coetzee, prop Ruan Dreyer, lock Lourens Erasmus and replacements Marnus Schoeman and Shaun Reynolds. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies landed all six conversions.

    The Brumbies replied with three tries by fullback Tom Banks (2) and centre Tevita Kuridrani. Pivot Christian Lealiifano was on target with all three conversions as well as a penalty.

    The Lions, who had lost their last three matches on tour Down Under, picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and extended their lead atop the South African Conference and moved into second place in the Overall log.

    The Brumbies left empty-handed and stayed fourth and 14th in the Australian Conference and Overall standings, respectively.

    In next weekend's Round 15 action, the Lions travel to Newlands to play the Stormers (Saturday, May 26 at 17:15), while the Brumbies visit Loftus Versfeld to tackle the Bulls (Saturday, May 26 at 15:05).

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Len Massyn, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Ruan Combrinck

    Brumbies

    15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Andrew Muirhead, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 David Pocock, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio

    Substitutes: 16 Les Makin, 17 Nick Mayhew, 18 Ben Alexander, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Tom Cusack, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Andrew Smith

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks edge Chiefs in Kings Park scrap
    Highlanders bad boy cited for kung-fu...
    Crusaders' Franks cited for foul play
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 14

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 19 May 2018
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 25 May 2018
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Saturday, 26 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Waratahs, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Brumbies, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     