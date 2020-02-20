Lions name squad for Australasian tour

Cape Town - Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has named a 26-man squad that will depart for Australasia on their four-match Super Rugby tour.

The Bulls will take on the Waratahs (Friday, February 28 at 10:15 SA time), the Rebels (Saturday, March 7 at 10:15 SA time), the Blues (Saturday, March 14 at 08:05 SA time) and the Highlanders (Saturday, March 21 at 05:45 SA time).

Van Rooyen has named 15 forwards and 11 backs with Elton Jantjies as captain. The Lions currently sit 9th on the overall Super Rugby log (4th in the SA conference) having won one game out of three so far this season.

Lions Touring Squad

Forwards

Willem Alberts, Jan-Henning Campher, Hacjivah Dayimani, Jannie du Plessis, Pieter Jansen, Len Massyn, Marvin Orie, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith, Vincent Tshituka, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk.

Backs

Andries Coetzee, Tyrone Green, Elton Jantjies, Dan Kriel, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Wandisile Simelane, Courtnall Skosan, Jamba Ulengo, Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner