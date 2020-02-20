NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions name squad for Australasian tour

    2020-02-20 17:08

    Cape Town - Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has named a 26-man squad that will depart for Australasia on their four-match Super Rugby tour.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The Bulls will take on the Waratahs (Friday, February 28 at 10:15 SA time), the Rebels (Saturday, March 7 at 10:15 SA time), the Blues (Saturday, March 14 at 08:05 SA time) and the Highlanders (Saturday, March 21 at 05:45 SA time).

    Van Rooyen has named 15 forwards and 11 backs with Elton Jantjies as captain. The Lions currently sit 9th on the overall Super Rugby log (4th in the SA conference) having won one game out of three so far this season.

    Lions Touring Squad

    Forwards

    Willem Alberts, Jan-Henning Campher, Hacjivah Dayimani, Jannie du Plessis, Pieter Jansen, Len Massyn, Marvin Orie, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith, Vincent Tshituka, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk.

    Backs

    Andries Coetzee, Tyrone Green, Elton Jantjies, Dan Kriel, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Wandisile Simelane, Courtnall Skosan, Jamba Ulengo, Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner

    Read More On:  lions super rugby rugby

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls coach warns against complacency...
    Louw set for Stormers milestone,...
    Weekend teams | Super Rugby - Week 4
    Crash here and Bulls WILL have...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 21 February 2020
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    • Rebels v Sharks, Mars Stadium 05:45
    • Chiefs v Brumbies, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Blues, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Lions, Bankwest Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Jaguares (WC)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 3

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 3 of the 2020 Super Rugby season.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 3 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     