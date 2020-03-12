Lions move Alberts to lock for Blues showdown

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for their Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 05:25 (SA time).

Van Rooyen made a few changes to the team that went down 37-17 to the Rebels in Melbourne last weekend.

Up front, tighthead prop Frans van Wyk, No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani and flank Ruan Vermaak get their first starts on tour, while Willem Alberts moves from flank to lock to partner Marvin Orie, with Ruben Schoeman dropping out.

Carlu Sadie and Len Massyn drop down to the bench.

In the backline, Tyrone Green moves from wing to fullback as Andries Coetzee drops down to the bench and a fit-again Jamba Ulengo coming in at right wing.



Manuel Rass starts at outside centre in place of Wandisile Simelane, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Lions are in desperate need of a victory, having won only one of five games this season.

Teams:

Blues

TBA

Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ruan Vermaak, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith



Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Andries Coetzee