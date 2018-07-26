Lions without star loosie for semi-final

Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final against the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

De Bruin has made one change to the team that beat the Jaguares 40-23 at home last weekend.

Lourens Erasmus starts at No 7, replacing Cyle Brink who could not recover from a stinger to his right arm sustained against the Jaguares.

Hacjivah Dayimani takes Erasmus’ spot on the bench.

Meanwhile, centre Harold Vorster will reach the milestone of playing his 50th Super Rugby match.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions



15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Louren Erasmus, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Courtnall Skosan, 23 Howard Mnisi



Waratahs



15 Israel Folau, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Bernard Foley (captain), 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Will Miller, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Paddy Ryan, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Brad Wilkin, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Cam Clark