    Lions loosie ruptures Achilles tendon, set for surgery

    2020-01-20 15:03

    Cape Town - The Lions have reported a number of injuries as they prepare for the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

    The most noteworthy is that to flank Cyle Brink, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon. He will go under the knife on Wednesday and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

    Flank Roelof Smit suffered a calf contusion, but should not be sidelined for too long.

    Prop Carlu Sadie and lock Darrien Landsberg both suffered concussion in the friendly against the Blue Bulls XV in Pretoria on Friday and their symptoms are described as "symptomatic".

    Former Junior Springbok loose forward Francke Horn suffered a Grade 2 ankle strain in training last Thursday and also faces a period on the sidelines.

    Meanwhile, players returning following injuries include loose forwards Ruan Vermaak (knee) and Hacjivah Dayimani (ankle), utility back Tyrone Green (knee) and centre Louritz van der Schyff (knee).

