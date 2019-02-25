NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions lock set for shock move to Hurricanes

    2019-02-25 12:18

    Cape Town - Lions lock Andries Ferreira looks set to join the Hurricanes in New Zealand.

    Ferreira's contract with the Lions ended last season but he took part in their 2019 pre-season preparations.

    He was set to sign a new deal, but Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that he decided to turn down the Lions’ offer after discovering there was interest in New Zealand.

    New Zealand website Stuff reported on Monday that a Hurricanes spokesperson had confirmed they were in talks with Ferreira.

    The spokesperson added that nothing had been finalised yet but it is believed that Hurricanes coach John Plumtree is keen on signing the 1.97m, 120kg giant.

    It is understood that visa issues are the main stumbling block in holding up Ferreira's signing being made official.

    Plumtree is a former Sharks coach and has inside knowledge of the South African game.

