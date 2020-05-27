NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions have renewed hope of keeping Marx

    2020-05-27 16:00

    Heinz Schenk - Sport24

    There is renewed hope - at least from a Lions perspective - that Malcolm Marx could be still be persuaded not to ditch Ellis Park for Japan.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The imposing Springbok hooker was one of the most prominent local players to take advantage of the so-called opt-out clause, which allowed him to secure an unconditional release from his current obligations should he have an overseas offer in place.

    However, the drama of Pieter-Steph du Toit's negotiations with Western Province and its subsequent resolution then prompted the Lions to re-examine their options and not stoically accept Marx's departure.

    It's understood that the 25-year-old's new deal with the franchise, which was announced last year, only contractually commences on 1 June.

    That means the agreement technically had no bearing on "deadline day" on 14 May.

    Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions' chief executive, confirmed that the franchise has now moved on from seeking legal clarity on the matter and is now actively negotiating with Marx.

    "We have a pretty clear picture of where we stand in terms of a legal standpoint. We're not focussing on that anymore," he told Sport24.

    "It's now about finding common ground with Malcolm and his representatives."

    The two parties were engaged in "fruitful" discussions on Tuesday night, with Straeuli confident that an amended offer from the 1 June document will prove decisive.

    "Talks have been very constructive. The reality is that we have to be flexible in terms of the opportunities afforded to Malcolm. These discussions also don't revolve around us keeping a great player, but also the Springboks.

    "That means (national director of rugby) Rassie Erasmus has also been part of the process. There's a lot at stake here."

    Straeuli also intimated that Marx's decision to cancel his previous agreement didn't mean he wanted to leave the Lions, a perception reinforced by the fact that the dynamic forward has never deviated from saying he's happy at the Lions in public.

    "I obviously can't speak for him, but I'm pretty confident he actually wants to stay. Malcolm loves playing for the Springboks and he's been a great servant here too."

    Meanwhile, the franchise is also actively engaged in seeking permission from the Bulls to negotiate with Burger Odendaal, though no official confirmation has been given yet as Straeuli is a firm disciple of transfer etiquette. 

    The midfielder is apparently one of the players at Loftus who'll have to convince new director of rugby, Jake White, of his worth.

    It's also understood hooker Jaco Visagie will also creep up in discussions should the Marx negotiations take a turn for the worse.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super 10: ONLY way to get the magic...
    New Bulls recruit: The day Schalk...
    OPINION | Off-field issues will...
    'Golden point' tabled for innovative...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    • Blues v Highlanders, 09:05
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, 11:15
    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    • Hurricanes v Waratahs, 06:45
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, 09:05
    • Rebels v Reds, 11:15
    • Lions v Jaguares, 15:05
    • Bulls v Stormers, 17:15
    Monday, 01 June 2020
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok hooker ... John Smit, Bismarck du Plessis or someone else perhaps?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     