    Lions get Peyper as referee for Hurricanes duel

    2019-06-04 07:54

    Cape Town - South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday's Super Rugby clash between the Lions and Hurricanes in Johannesburg (15:05 kick-off).

    Peyper will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Stefan Geldenhuys, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

    Local referee AJ Jacobs will be in charge of the Stormers' match against the Sunwolves in Cape Town.

    Jacobs will be assisted by countrymen Marius van der Westhuizen and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

    For the late game on Saturday, New Zealand's Nick Briant will referee the Sharks' clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires (21:40 SA time).

    Briant will be assisted by Argentine duo Federico Anselmi and Damian Schneider, with South Africa’s Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

    Meanwhile on Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will referee the Bulls' match against the Highlanders in Dunedin (09:35 SA time).

    Gardner will be assisted by three Kiwis - Paul Williams and James Munro as assistant referees and Ben Skeen as TMO.

    Super Rugby referees: Round 17

