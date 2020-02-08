NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions find winning recipe, down Reds at Ellis Park

    2020-02-08 16:55

    Cape Town - The Lions got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over the Reds in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    As it happened | Lions v Reds

    In front of a shockingly poor crowd, the home side won 27-20 after leading 17-13 at half-time.

    The Lions, who were well beaten 38-8 in their opening clash last weekend against the Jaguares in Argentina, scored four tries through wings Tyrone Green (2) and Courtnall Skosan, and flank Marnus Schoeman. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies added two conversions and a penalty.

    The Reds replied with two tries by wing Jock Campbell and scrumhalf Tate McDermott. Fullback Bryce Hegarty was on target with both conversions as well as two penalties.

    The Lions, who are wildly expected to struggle in the 2020 Super Rugby campaign having lost a number of key players - and well as their coach - picked up four points for their victory.

    The Reds picked up a single point for losing by seven or fewer points.

    In next weekend's Round 3 action, the Lions welcome the Stormers to Ellis Park (Saturday, February 15 at 15:05), while the Reds head to Buenos Aires to take on the Jaguares (Sunday, Jaguares 16 at 01:00 SA time).

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Martin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Ruan Vermaak, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Manny Rass, 23 Shaun Reynolds

    Reds

    15 Bryce Hegarty, 14 Jock Campbell, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (captain), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Sean Farrell, 17 Dane Zander, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Seru Uru, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Hunter Paisami

