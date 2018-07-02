Lions exodus to gather MORE steam?

Cape Town - Two more Lions players are reportedly set to move to overseas clubs.

Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that fullback Andries Coetzee and prop Jacques van Rooyen were considering moves abroad.

Two English clubs - Sale Sharks and Gloucester - and French outfit Toulon are believed to be interested in Coetzee’s services.

The 28-year-old played 13 Tests for the Springboks in 2017 but has seemingly fallen out of favour with new national coach Rassie Erasmus.

The 31-year-old Van Rooyen, meanwhile, is reportedly busy negotiating with English club Bath.

The Lions have been hit hard by players movements in recent times.

Last week it was confirmed that centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg had signed with the Sale Sharks, leaving the total number of players the Lions have lost this Super Rugby season at four.



Highly-rated prop Ruan Dreyer and lock Franco Mostert announced back in May that they would be joining former coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester, with that news coming almost a month after flank Jaco Kriel confirmed that he was making the same move.



Hooker Akker van der Merwe also made his way to the Sharks in the off-season, while Faf de Klerk (Wasps) and Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester) left for England.

Meanwhile, there also appears to be uncertainty regarding the futures of flyhalf Elton Janties, flank Cyle Brink and centre/wing Lionel Mapoe.