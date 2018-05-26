Lions edge past Stormers in Cape Town

Cape Town - The Lions consolidated their position at the top of the
South African Conference when they beat the Stormers 26-23 in Cape Town on
Saturday.
In a tightly contested affair, momentum between the two
sides ebbed and flowed but it was the men from Johannesburg who got the rub of
the green in the end and eventually outscored their hosts four tries to two.
The Stormers had dominated most of the match but the game’s
complexion changed 10 minutes into the second half when Raymiond Rhule was sent off for
taking out Ruan Combrinck in an aerial duel.
The match started at a frenetic pace with both sides running
the ball from all areas of the field and that approach yielded reward for the
home side, who opened the scoring courtesy of a Dewaldt Duvenhage try in the
fourth minute.
This, when Jean-Luc du Plessis spotted a gap behind the
Lions’ flat-lying defence and delivered a perfectly weighted chip kick which
Dillyn Leyds gathered inside the visitors’ 22 before going to ground.
The ball
was recycled quickly with Ramone Samuels prominent and when he was stopped just
short of the tryline, Duvenhage gathered before diving over for the opening try
from close quarters.
The Stormers continued to dominate and spent large periods
camped inside the Lions’ half but they had to wait until the 19th for their
next points - a Du Plessis penalty after Kwagga Smith played the ball from an
offside position after Nic Groom knocked on at the back of a scrum.
The Lions were slowly clawing their way back and two minutes
later Groom sold Samuels a dummy close to the Stormers’ try-line before
crossing for an easy try. Elton Jantjies added the extras which meant the Lions
were back in the game with the Stormers holding a narrow 10-7 lead.
The Stormers put that setback behind them, however, and were
soon back on the attack inside the Lions’ 22. And on the half-hour mark, they
extended their lead when Craig Barry put in a chip kick which Raymond Rhule
dived onto behind the Lions’ try-line for a deserved five-pointer.
Du Plessis did well to land the conversiom from close to the
touchline but the Stormers were dealt a blow in the 37th minute when JJ
Engelbrecht was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Andries Coetzee.
But despite playing with 14 men, the Stormers finished the
half stronger and had a chance to extend their lead on the stroke of half-time,
after the Lions were blown up for an indiscretion at a ruck but Du Plessis’
shot at goal hit an upright which meant the Stormers held a 17-7 lead at
half-time.
The Lions were fastest out of the blocks in the second half
and soon after the restart they had two forays into the Stormers’ 22 but on
both occasions they conceded when close to the home side’s try-line.
The Lions continued to launch several attacks and were
handed a lifeline in the 50th minute when Rhule was red carded after he took
out Ruan Combrinck with a shoulder charge in the air.
With 14 men on the field, the Stormers lost their defensive
shape and four minutes after Rhule’s exit, Corne Fourie broke away from a maul
deep inside the home side’s half before crashing over for his side’s second
try.
Things went from bad to worse for the Stormers when Jaco
Coetzee was also yellow carded for a late hit on Jantjies and shortly
afterwards Fourie barged over for his second try off the back of a lineout
drive.
Jantjies added the extras, which gave his side a 19-17 lead
but, to their credit, the Stormers did not surrender and regained the lead
thanks to two penalties from Du Plessis.
The first one came in the 66th minute when the Lions
infringed at the breakdown and five minutes later, Du Plessis slotted his
second one after the visitors’ conceded a penalty at a scrum.
The Lions did not panic though and sealed their win in the
74th minute when they launched a lineout drive deep inside the Stormers’ 22.
The ball came out to Hacjivah Dayimani at the back of the maul and he did well
to break away before offloading to Madosh Tambwe, who crossed for the
match-winning try.
Scorers:
Stormers
Tries: Duvenhage, Rhule
Conversions: Du Plessis 2
Penalties: Du Plessis 3
Yellow Cards: Engelbrecht, Coetzee
Red Card: Rhule
Lions
Tries: Groom, Fourie 2, Tambwe
Conversions: Jantjies 3
Stormers
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 JJ
Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9
Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain),
5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van
Rensburg
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans
Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Jaco Coetzee, 22 Paul de Wet, 23
EW Viljoen
Lions
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrink, 13 Rohan Janse
van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic
Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin
Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques Van Rooyen
Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie
Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Madosh
Tambwe, 23 Shaun Reynolds