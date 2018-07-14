NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions down Bulls, set up Jaguares QF

    2018-07-14 17:01

    Johannesburg - The Lions secured second place in the Super Rugby standings and a possible home semi-final after defeating the Bulls 38-12 at Ellis Park.

    With the Waratahs going down at home to the Brumbies earlier in the day, the door was open for the Lions and they duly walked through it.

    Scores from Ruan Combrinck (2), Malcolm Marx, Courtnall Skosan, Aphiwe Dyantyi and a penalty try saw them prevail, with Elton Jantjies adding four points and Andries Coetzee two off the tee.

    In reply the Bulls' try scorers were Manie Libbok and Jesse Kriel as their season ends in defeat. They finish bottom of the SA Conference.

    It was the Bulls who came out firing though and raced into a 12-0 lead on 12 minutes thanks to those tries from Libbok and Kriel, one being converted.

    Libbok's try on seven minutes was a thing of beauty as he slipped through on his own 22 before racing to the opposition's and then side-stepping Jantjies en route to the whitewash. Libbok, who was replacing regular playmaker Handre Pollard, certainly made an early point.

    Kriel then made it 12-0 when he dummied and showed pace from 25 metres out, which proved to be a wake-up call for the Conference leaders.

    They soon hit back when a line-out drive led to the ball going wide where full-back Coetzee put Combrinck over on the right for 12-7.

    The Lions then turned down numerous kickable penalties which eventually paid off when Marx picked and barged over from the base to level.

    Three minutes later Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman was sin-binned for a late charge and the Lions had an opportunity to make their numerical advantage count before the break. That they did when on 40 minutes Warren Whiteley put Skosan in wide out, with Jantjies making it 19-12.

    It was surprising to see the Lions continue their stance of snubbing kickable penalties, especially on 53 minutes when they had another chance which would've made it a two-score game. That backfired after a knock-on allowed the Bulls to escape. One wondered if it would cost them.

    Lourens Erasmus' powerful carry over the line almost rubbished that argument but he was held up. The Lions though regrouped from the scrum reset as referee Marius van der Westhuizen awarded the hosts a penalty try due to a dominant set-piece. That pushed the Lions 26-12 ahead.

    From that point the pressure appeared to be off for the hosts and Combrinck made sure of the victory when he gathered a loose ball on 66 minutes, finishing well on the right wing. Jantjies could not add the conversion but the cushion was now 19 points in Johannesburg.

    The day would not get much better for the Bulls as three minutes later Travis Ismaiel was denied a try due to alleged obstruction near to the ruck. Ultimately that was the visitors' final scoring opportunity as the game ended with Dyantyi's crossing to make it a comfortable win for the Lions. 

    Scorers:

    Lions 38 (19)

    Tries: Ruan Combrinck (2), Malcolm Marx, Penalty Try, Courtnall Skosan, Aphiwe Dyantyi

    Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2), Andries Coetzee

    Bulls 12 (12)

    Tries: Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel

    Conversion: Libbok

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Brumbies open the door for Lions with...
    Crusaders ominous in destroying Blues
    SBW joins Drake's In My Feelings...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 19

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 18

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 18 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     