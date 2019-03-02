NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions without Marvel-inspired kit for Bulls clash

    2019-03-02 15:00

    Cape Town - The Lions have announced that they will not wear their Marvel-inspired jerseys in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Johannesburg.

    Follow Lions v Bulls LIVE!

    The Lions will not wear their Spider-Man strip due to fears the colours may clash with the Bulls' Captain America outfit.

    During last week's Stormers v Lions clash at Newlands there was also a jersey clash as the hosts were forced to change their Thor-inspired strip at half-time.

    The Lions will wear a predominantly white strip at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marnus Schoeman, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Courtnall Skosan

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Lions v Bulls
    Cheika: Wallabies door open again for...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 3
    Crusaders edge past Reds in Brisbane

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 09 March 2019
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Sunwolves, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 2 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     