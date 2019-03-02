Lions without Marvel-inspired kit for Bulls clash

Cape Town - The Lions have announced that they will not wear their Marvel-inspired jerseys in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Johannesburg.

The Lions will not wear their Spider-Man strip due to fears the colours may clash with the Bulls' Captain America outfit.

During last week's Stormers v Lions clash at Newlands there was also a jersey clash as the hosts were forced to change their Thor-inspired strip at half-time.

The Lions will wear a predominantly white strip at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Please note that the Emirates Lions will not be playing in their Marvel inspired jersey due to jersey clash concerns.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marnus Schoeman, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Courtnall Skosan

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw