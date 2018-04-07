Lions dish out harsh lesson to woeful Stormers

Cape Town - The Lions handed out a Super Rugby lesson to a woefully out-classed Stormers side in their clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.



As it happened: Lions v Stormers

The Lions won 52-31 after leading 31-10 at half-time.

For the Lions it was young wing Madosh Tambwe who stole the show, dotting down on no fewer than four occasions, including a 12-minute hat-trick to start the match.

After that it got no better for the Cape side whose season now faces the very real prospect of imploding. At the halfway mark of their campaign, the Stormers have won a mere three matches and lie third in the South African Conference and 11th in the Overall log - having played two more matches than all four sides below them in the standings.

For the Lions, the very opposite is true, as they bounced back to form in spectacular fashion following their defeat to the Crusaders last weekend.

Their full-house of five points for their victory extended their lead atop the South African Conference and took them back to the summit of the Overall log, albeit having played two more matches than their fellow table-topping contenders.

In addition to Tambwe's four tries, the Lions scored through centre Lionel Mapoe, wing Ruan Combrinck, flank Kwagga Smith and lock Franco Mostert. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies was on target with six conversions.

The Stormers replied with tries by prop Wilco Louw, flyhalf Damian Willemse, replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet and a penalty try. Fullback SP Marais landed two conversions and a penalty, while Willemse added a conversion of his own.

In next weekend's Round 9 action, both the Lions and Stormers have byes.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert (captain), 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jaco Coetzee, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Craig Barry